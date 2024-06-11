My son lost as BJP-MES came together: Laxmi Hebbalkar

The minister explained her theory using numbers.'“In my Assembly election at Belgaum Rural, the MES got 45,000 votes. In the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll, when Satish Jarkiholi got 4 lakh votes, the MES got 1.30 lakh votes. This time, the MES candidate got only 9,000 votes,' she said.