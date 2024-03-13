Mysore MP still hopeful; says ‘will work for party’ if dropped

Disgruntled Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha met BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal (Karnataka incharge) on Tuesday amid rumours that he would lose his seat to member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.
On his meeting with Agrawal, Simha wrote on X, "I just had an hour-long meeting with Dr Agarwal Sir. I have said it before and I am saying it again, I am nothing without Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hopefully, I will get the ticket or else, I will work for the party. Thank you."
I just had a hour long meeting with Dr. RadhaMohan Das Agarwal Sir. I have said it before n saying it again, I am nothing without @narendramodi ji. Hopefully I vl get the ticket else I vl work for the party. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mtqlC845WT— Pratap Simha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@mepratap) March 12, 2024
In a related development, party veteran B S Yediyurappa, after his arrival from New Delhi, told reporters that there was no confusion over the selection of candidates for 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka.
"We have discussed at length about the 28 constituencies in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Both will sit and discuss the names separately and then, the names will be announced," he said.
About Haveri and Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha seats, Yediyurappa asserted that issues in these segments would be resolved by the central leadership.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told reporters that the party had decided to field a mix of fresh and old faces this time.
“In some constituencies, sitting MPs have already announced their unwillingness to contest. So, fielding new faces will be inevitable,” he said.
Don’t lose heart: Ashoka
On the confusion over the Mysore-Kodagu seat, Ashoka said none, including Simha, should lose heart as whatever decision is taken by the central leaders will be in the best interests of the party. "Our leaders will decide after weighing all options. So, no one should feel that they are sidelined," he said.
Former CM Basavaraj Bommai cryptically said decisions were taken in politics based on prevailing conditions. "We have to make calculated decisions based on rival parties’ strengths and weaknesses. There is no confusion in any of the 28 LS seats," he said.