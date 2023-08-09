Mysore Sales International Limited to open hi-tech stores across Karnataka

In a big step towards improving revenue, Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) is set to open hi-tech stores across the state to sell imported alcohol.

With these stores, MSIL is hoping to bag close to Rs 200 crore in additional revenue annually. According to sources, these stores will be similar to the huge private liquor showrooms that have come up across the state.

In the first phase, MSIL plans to open 10 stores in Bengaluru, two stores in Belagavi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Davanagere and other big cities and one modern store in every district centre. In the next phase, officials plan to open another 40 such stores.