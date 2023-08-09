Mysore Sales International Limited to open hi-tech stores across Karnataka

In a big step towards improving revenue, Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) is set to open hi-tech stores across the state to sell imported alcohol.
With these stores, MSIL is hoping to bag close to Rs 200 crore in additional revenue annually. According to sources, these stores will be similar to the huge private liquor showrooms that have come up across the state.
In the first phase, MSIL plans to open 10 stores in Bengaluru, two stores in Belagavi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Davanagere and other big cities and one modern store in every district centre. In the next phase, officials plan to open another 40 such stores.
According to officials, a proposal to open attractive stores in an area of 1,500 sqft in Bengaluru, and 1,000 sqft in other district centres is being processed and in many other cities, space is being identified. These stores will sell scotch, whiskey, vodka, wine, and such other alcohol varieties that are in high demand in the international market.
“Sale of expensive alcohol should not be limited to private stores. MSIL should also work towards attracting rich customers,” Industries Minister M B Patil said.
The MSIL wishes to give these hi-tech stores a unique and attractive name and is now open to public suggestions, officials said. The citizens can submit their suggestions to msil.liquor@msilonline.com. The goverment had distributed 463 liquor sales licenses to MSIL to curb the sale of alcohol above the MRP in 2009.
Following the success of these stores, approval to establish another 900 stores was given. At present, close to 1,023 MSIL liquor stores are operating across the state.