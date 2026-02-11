<p>Bengaluru: In a major push to transform the century-old Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) into a global FMCG powerhouse, the government on Tuesday unveiled noted actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for its iconic Mysore Sandal soap brand.</p>.<p>The announcement coincided with the mega launch of 60 new products across personal care and home care segments, signalling KSDL’s strategy to compete with private multinationals.</p>.<p>Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil presided over the event. KSDL chairman Appaji C S Nadagouda and managing director Prashant were among those present. </p>.Karnataka Congress leader courts trouble by making reel on 'Dhurandhar' song flaunting guns.<p>Speaking at the launch, Tamannaah described the association as a new chapter in her 20-year career.</p>.<p>“Mysore Sandal is not just a soap. It is an emotion, childhood nostalgia and the truth of authenticity. I am honoured to take this heritage brand to a global audience,” she said.</p>.<p>Minister Patil revealed a roadmap to scale the PSU’s turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.</p>.<p>“We are expanding our footprint beyond south India to north India and international markets including US, UK and the Middle East,” Patil said.</p>.<p>He said the product portfolio had grown from 36 to 93 products under the current administration, including a new premium ‘Maharaja and Maharani’ perfume series inspired by the traditional scents of Kannauj.</p>.<p>The managing director reported a net profit of Rs 451 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, a significant jump from Rs 182 crore in 2022-23.</p>.<p>To mark this success, KSDL handed over a special dividend of Rs 350 crore to the state government.</p>.<p>The new product line includes shower gels, face packs, toothpaste, hand washes and home care items like fabric conditioners and floor cleaners. The minister highlighted a premium Jasmine soap priced at Rs 400, aimed at the European market.</p>