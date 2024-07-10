Mysterious illness grips village in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, people complain of swollen legs and body ache

Despite frequent visits to the government and private hospitals, villagers have not found much respite from their problems.

Satish, a villager, said that he has been confined to his home for the last two months and is unable to move and walk around. With a little relief some time back, he carried on with his job of taxi driving in Bengaluru. However, the joint pain worsened than before and he had no other choice than to return to his native place.

Not only Satish alone, all of his family members, as other people in the village are experiencing the same symptoms

The blood test report said that they have been infected with viral fever. The doctors have advised them to take rest. However, even after resting for many days, their health has not improved.

Lakkamma, another villager who is confined to her house said people across all age groups are facing the same sickness. They have lost their appetite completely. She said she is finding it difficult to have her meals due to aching fingers.

There are about 400 families in the village and every family has had at least one ill person since last month and it has rendered them helpless to go about their daily chores and working on their land as well.

Villagers said that doctors have not come for an inspection so far. The people have been going to the hospitals in Kalasapura, Sindagere and Chikkamagaluru for treatment.

Taluk Medical Officer Dr Seema said that the larvae survey is being done regularly and she is expected to visit the village on Thursday. A fever clinic will be opened if necessary, she said.