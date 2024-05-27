Mysurean possesses 60-year-old India's piece of history

Mysuru: A Mysurean is in possession of a 60-year-old special edition of Deccan Herald -- that was brought out in the evening on May 27, 1964 -- following the death of the late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.
G S Badarinath, a resident of Vani Vilas Mohalla in Mysuru, is in possession of the rare copy of the DH.
Badrinath, who is an insurance agent, a social worker and interested in spirituality, said his father the late G S Subrahmanyam -- a teacher and freedom fighter -- had brought this special edition home, probably because he had visited Bengaluru on that day.
Subrahmanyam, who died in 2014, when he was 89 years old, served as honorary secretary of Mahajana Education Society (MES). Besides, he had served other institutions, like Ramakrishna Ashrama, and associations in Mysuru city.
"There are no advertisements on the special edition and it is only one page content, with blank back page," Badarinath said, adding that the entire page is dedicated to the death news of Nehru.
