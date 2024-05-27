Mysurean possesses 60-year-old India's piece of history

Mysuru: A Mysurean is in possession of a 60-year-old special edition of Deccan Herald -- that was brought out in the evening on May 27, 1964 -- following the death of the late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

G S Badarinath, a resident of Vani Vilas Mohalla in Mysuru, is in possession of the rare copy of the DH.

Badrinath, who is an insurance agent, a social worker and interested in spirituality, said his father the late G S Subrahmanyam -- a teacher and freedom fighter -- had brought this special edition home, probably because he had visited Bengaluru on that day.