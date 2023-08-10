Mysureans gung ho as work gets underway to restore big clock gong

Mysuru’s big clock tower, dating back to the glorious period of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, may soon be chiming again.
After a lot of dilly-dallying long wait, restoration works of the 96-year-old ‘silver jubilee clock tower,’ popularly known as ‘Dodda Gadiyara,’ near Town Hall in the city began on Wednesday.
The clock had gone silent 25 years ago. The works are expected to be completed in nine months.
Deputy Director of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH) C N Manjula said the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has allotted Rs 41 lakh in its budget for the restoration of ‘Dodda Gadiyara’. MCC has already transferred the money to DAMH to undertake the work, she said.
Assistant executive engineer of DAMH C T Mahesh said DAHM had floated the tender and finalised one of the empanelled contractors with experience in restoration of heritage structures.
They have finalised the contractor who had restored a portion of the fort wall around Mysuru Palace (between Bisilu Maramma temple and Jayamarthanda Gate on the south-eastern side).
DAMH will supervising the restoration works. Mysuru heritage experts committee member N S Rangaraju will guide them to ensure that the heritage aspects of the structure are not tinkered with.
The same materials and mechanism used to build the original structure would be used for the restoration, he said.
Rangaraju said, “It was on August 8, 1927, this 75-foot-tall clock tower was built, to commemorate 25 years of the coronation of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The clock was brought from France. Its bell is five foot tall. The sound of the bell could be heard in a radius of 5 km.
However, the MCC muted it after a crack was seen on the ceiling of the tower in 1998, thinking that it might be due to the sound of the bell. But it has four openings for sound to disperse, so the crack was not due to that. It was due to metal rods used in the ceiling of the tower. The Mysuru heritage experts committee had given at least three reports on the status of the clock tower to MCC in the past one decade. We are happy that finally, the restoration works are on”.
“Besides restoring iron rods in the ceiling of the tower, we will be taking up works of its platforms, plastering, electrification and others. The clock is functional. Measures would be taken to unmute the bell once the works are completed,” Mahesh said.
Rangaraju said a sub committee of the committee had completed the survey of 125 heritage structures out of 13, in Mysuru. An interim report will be submitted shortly and Rs 1,000 crore will be sought from the government for their restoration works, he said.