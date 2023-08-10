Mysureans gung ho as work gets underway to restore big clock gong

Deputy Director of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH) C N Manjula said the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has allotted Rs 41 lakh in its budget for the restoration of ‘Dodda Gadiyara’. MCC has already transferred the money to DAMH to undertake the work, she said.

Assistant executive engineer of DAMH C T Mahesh said DAHM had floated the tender and finalised one of the empanelled contractors with experience in restoration of heritage structures.

They have finalised the contractor who had restored a portion of the fort wall around Mysuru Palace (between Bisilu Maramma temple and Jayamarthanda Gate on the south-eastern side).

DAMH will supervising the restoration works. Mysuru heritage experts committee member N S Rangaraju will guide them to ensure that the heritage aspects of the structure are not tinkered with.

The same materials and mechanism used to build the original structure would be used for the restoration, he said.

Rangaraju said, “It was on August 8, 1927, this 75-foot-tall clock tower was built, to commemorate 25 years of the coronation of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The clock was brought from France. Its bell is five foot tall. The sound of the bell could be heard in a radius of 5 km.