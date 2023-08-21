Mysuru: 1.5 lakh women to attend Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch

Karnataka government's one the five major guarantee schemes 'Gruha Lakshmi' will be launched grandly in the presence of AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district Mysuru, at Maharaja's College Ground on August 30, said Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Chairing a meeting of officials, she said, "Among 13,81,430 women who have registered under the scheme in Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts of Mysuru division, around 1.5 lakh beneficiaries would participate in the event."
She said, "Gruha Lakshmi scheme is meant to empower women and make their families self-reliant, as Rs 2,000 would be transferred directly to the bank account of each woman heading a household. So, all the women beneficiaries are eager to participate in the event. The programme would be held in four revenue divisions. The programme would be launched in Mysuru division."
Laxmi Hebbalkar said, "As many as 1.10 crore women have already registered under the scheme in the entire state. In Mysuru division, including Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, as many as over 25.43 lakh women have registered."
"In Mysuru district, 84% of women that is 6,23,486 women as against the target of 7,39,064 women have registered. In Chamarajanagar district, 87% people that is 2,41,504 people as against target of 2,77,547 people have registered. Also, in Mandya district, 86% of people that 4,12,506 people as against the target of 4,78,678 have registered under the scheme in Mandya district," she said.
Mysuru District In-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, MLAs K Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Mysuru DC K V Rajendra, SP Seema Latkar, Mandya DC Kumara, Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag, Secretary of Department of women and child development G C Prakash, director of DWCD M S Archana and others participated.