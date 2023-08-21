Mysuru: 1.5 lakh women to attend Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch

"In Mysuru district, 84% of women that is 6,23,486 women as against the target of 7,39,064 women have registered. In Chamarajanagar district, 87% people that is 2,41,504 people as against target of 2,77,547 people have registered. Also, in Mandya district, 86% of people that 4,12,506 people as against the target of 4,78,678 have registered under the scheme in Mandya district," she said.