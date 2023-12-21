Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj Shilpi completes making statue of Ram Lalla to be installed in Ayodhya

Mysuru: While preparations for inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple is going brisk, Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj Shilpi completed the work of statue of 'Ram Lalla' which is likely to be installed at the temple four days before the event.

Arun was one among the three sculptors from the country, including G L Bhat from Bengaluru and Sathyanarayan Pandey from Rajasthan, who were given the work to sculpt the statues of Ram Lalla.

Speaking to DH, Arun said, "It took six months to complete the statue. It is 51 inches tall from foot to forehead. The entire statue is over eight feet tall and three-and-half feet wide including the 'Prabhavali'. It is the statue of Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, holding a bow and arrow. One of the three statues would be chosen for final installation at the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya," he said.