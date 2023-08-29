Mysuru Dasara celebrations to be inaugurated by music director Hamsalekha

This year, Mysuru Dasara will be inaugurated by film music director Hamsalekha on October 15, the first day of Navaratri, during the auspicious Vruschika lagna, from 10.15 am to 10.36 am.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Hamsalekha has been finalised to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations atop the Chamundi Hill.
Hamsalekha, original name Gangaraju, 72, is a native of the Hosakannambadi village on the banks of the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district.
Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Hamsalekha started his musical career working with a professional orchestra and went on to become a music director in Kannada cinema. He has also composed music for movies in other languages, including Tamil.
He is also a writer and often pens lyrics to the songs he composes.