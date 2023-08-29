Mysuru Dasara celebrations to be inaugurated by music director Hamsalekha

Hamsalekha, original name Gangaraju, 72, is a native of the Hosakannambadi village on the banks of the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district.

Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Hamsalekha started his musical career working with a professional orchestra and went on to become a music director in Kannada cinema. He has also composed music for movies in other languages, including Tamil.

He is also a writer and often pens lyrics to the songs he composes.