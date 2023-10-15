Mysuru Dasara: Illumination, trip on Ambaari buses great hit

Ambaaris are operated by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). The striking wine-purple colour bus, with an elephant motif and huge windows, gives the tourists a complete coverage of the illuminated roads and surroundings. The buses will be in service from October 15 to 24. There will be three trips of Ambaari buses. They will be operated from 6 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm from the premises of Hotel Mayura Hoysala. It will have 25 seats in the lower deck and 20 seats in the upper deck. The ticket price will be Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 500 for the upper deck, this year.