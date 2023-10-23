Mysuru decks up to last detail; troupes, trumpeters ready for D-day

As per tradition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the procession by offering puja to ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ at Balarama gate (North gate) of the palace during the auspicious Makara lagna between 1.45 pm and 2.08 pm. The procession will have 47 tableaux and cultural troupes. Once the tableaux and troupes pass by, 57-year-old howdah elephant Abhimanyu, flanked by Vijaya and Varalakshmi, will arrive at the specially erected dais.