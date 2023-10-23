Mysuru decks up to last detail; troupes, trumpeters ready for D-day

Karnataka’s cultural capital Mysuru is decked up to the last detail for the grand finale of the 10-day Dasara celebrations on the Vijayadashami day on Tuesday.
As per tradition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the procession by offering puja to ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ at Balarama gate (North gate) of the palace during the auspicious Makara lagna between 1.45 pm and 2.08 pm. The procession will have 47 tableaux and cultural troupes. Once the tableaux and troupes pass by, 57-year-old howdah elephant Abhimanyu, flanked by Vijaya and Varalakshmi, will arrive at the specially erected dais.
As per custom, 21 shots will be fired from the cannons after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offers flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari in the golden howdah during the auspicious Meena lagna between 4.40 pm and 5 pm.
Elephant Abhimanyu will carry the 750-kg golden howdah (with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside it) in the procession for the fourth time.
He will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and Mayor Shivakumar.
Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, Mysuru district incharge Minister H C Mahadevappa, Minister K Venkatesh and a host of other dignitaries will be present.
Eight platoons of police, including six armed platoons and two mounted platoons, and the English police band will be part of the Jamboo Savari. Rehearsals were held successfully on Sunday.
Over 25,000 people will witness the grand finale on the palace premises and around eight lakh people are expected to witness it along the route.
Apart from 2,000 police personnel of Mysuru city, more than 4,000 policemen from other districts and special forces are part of the security arrangements.
The torchlight parade will be held at the Bannimantap grounds in the evening. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will take part in the parade.
Royal family’s puja
The erstwhile royal family is all set for Ayudha Puja the palace from 12.20 pm to 12.45 pm on Monday. Vijaya yatre and shami puja will be performed by scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.