Mysuru district Police to implement Intelligent Traffic Management System from July 1

Henceforth based on the photograph of the number plates of vehicles involved in traffic rule violations captured by these ITMS cameras, violators would get SMS to their mobile numbers (linked to registration of their vehicles at RTO) and challans to their address through ITMS Center. They will mainly monitor traffic rule violations including triple riding; helmetless driving; driver/co-passenger traveling without seat belts; using mobile phone while driving.

Earlier ITMS was implemented only in Mysuru city police Commissionerate limits and it is now extended to Mysuru district too.

Mysuru district police have installed these 50 ITMS Cameras at Devalapura circle on ring road, near Varuna lake at Suttur road junction, Bhugathagalli gate circle, Rammanahalli junction, Yelwala by-pass junction, Udburu gate junction; Cauvery circle and Santhemaala circle in Bannur; Talakadu junction, Muguru junction and Vidyodaya circle in T Narsipura; Goluru junction, Hullahalli circle, Yelachagere junction in Nanjangud; Handpost circle in H D Kote; Sarguru line school junction; Kalpatharu circle in Hunsur; Bettadapura circle and Koppa junction in Periyapatna, Bettadapura circle in Bettadapura; Bherya junction in Saaligrama; Garudagamba circle at K R Nagar and K R nagar junction.

This year so far already 194 fatal accidents and 660 non fatal accidents are reported and 207 people have died and 971 people are injured. In 2023, as many as 439 fatal accidents and 1297 non fatal accidents were reported and 472 people died and 1982 people were injured. In 2022, as many as 449 fatal and 1150 non fatal accidents were reported and 487 people died and 1740 people were injured. In 2021, as many as 961 non fatal and 354 fatal accidents were reported and 1488 people were injured and 365 people died.

Violators can pay fines online via https://payfine.mchallan.com:7271 or at a nearby police station. Violators who wouldn't pay a fine, would be punished under MV Act 1988 column 187 with three months of imprisonment or fine of Rs 500 or both, according to Mysuru district Police.