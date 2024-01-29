Mysuru Fest and long weekend draw tourists in droves to Heritage City

According to Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya, Mysuru Palace alone saw 18,037 visitors on Friday and 22,937 visitors on Saturday. Last weekend on January 20 (Saturday), there were 10,710 visitors and on January 21 (Sunday) 12,302 visitors to the Palace.

Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association head C Narayana Gowda said, "While there are 10,500 rooms in 425 hotels in Mysuru, there was 100 per cent occupancy from December 23 to December 31. After that the occupancy had dropped to 50 per cent during week days and 80 to 90 per cent during the week ends. Now due to the long weekend and Mysuru Fest, all the hotel rooms in Mysuru were 100 per cent occupied from Friday to Sunday. More than 50 per cent of the tourists to the city were from other States including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala".

"The tourists inflow increased by 10 per cent due to Mysuru Fest. A large number of people visited the fest due to good publicity on social media. Since it was organised for the first time 90 per cent of the visitors to Fest were locals. But if the calendar of events is released we can pull more tourists to Mysuru from other places," he said.