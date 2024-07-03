Mysuru Literature Festival on July 6 & 7

Packed with poetry, fiction, drama, cinema, folk art and cultural performances like Yakshagana and Dollu Kunitha, the eighth edition of Mysuru Literature Fest is here again to enthrall young and old!
The fest that is scheduled for the weekend on July 6 and 7 is set to offer a feast of over 30 sessions including discussions on varied topics from AI to online relationships to Millets by over 90 luminaries from various fields.
The fest presented by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, will be held between 9:30 am and 6:30 pm on July 6 and 7 at Hotel Southern Star in Mysuru.
Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru will inaugurate the fest at 9:30 am on Saturday.
Actor and author Ramesh Aravind will be present as a guest of honour. Entrepreneur and author Aroon Raman will release the Newsletter while director and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar will receive the first copy of it.
Chairperson and director of MLFCT and ML Fest, Shubha Sanjay Urs, and Secretary Panakal will be present.
A short film, Sunflowers are the first ones to know, directed by Chidananda S Naik from Mysuru, which bagged first prize at the Cannes film festival-2024, will be screened on the occasion.
Published 03 July 2024, 03:52 IST