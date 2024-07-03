Mysuru Literature Festival on July 6 & 7

Packed with poetry, fiction, drama, cinema, folk art and cultural performances like Yakshagana and Dollu Kunitha, the eighth edition of Mysuru Literature Fest is here again to enthrall young and old!

The fest that is scheduled for the weekend on July 6 and 7 is set to offer a feast of over 30 sessions including discussions on varied topics from AI to online relationships to Millets by over 90 luminaries from various fields.

The fest presented by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, will be held between 9:30 am and 6:30 pm on July 6 and 7 at Hotel Southern Star in Mysuru.