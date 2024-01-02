Mysuru sculptor at new peak with Ram Lalla selection

Mysuru: Chamaraja Double Road, near Gun House, in Mysuru was unusually busy on Monday, with a steady stream of visitors stitching their way to the Brahmarshi Kashyapa Shilpa Kala Kendra.
The Kala Kendra is the ancestral home of Arun Yogiraj Shilpi, the renowned Mysuru-based sculptor whose idol of Ram Lalla has reportedly been finalised for consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22.
It was a big moment for the 40-year-old sculptor who shot to fame when his 12-foot tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya was unveiled by PM Modi in Kedarnath in 2021. Another of his creations — a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose — stands at the India Gate on Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Arun’s mother Sarawathi, wife Vijetha M Rao, daughter Sanvi, elder brother Y Suryaprakash, sister Chethana and brother-in-law C K Sunil Kumar gathered at their ancestral home, which also doubles up as the main studio and workshop, to celebrate. They were greeted by friends and well-wishers, while media-persons thronged the venue for their reactions.
Talking to DH, Arun’s wife Vijetha said it is a proud and fulfilling moment for the family and Mysureans if the news is true. “His devotion and commitment to the art of sculpting is immense. He does his work with devotion and selflessness. All recognition and achievements are god's gift,” she said.
Arun’s brother-in-law, Sunil, said their happiness cannot be expressed in words. “What else can we ask for if it is true? We are happy for Arun, our family and all Mysureans,” he said.
G L Bhat from Bengaluru and Sathyanarayan Pandey from Rajasthan were also in the race but the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust finalised the creation of Arun, family sources said. Arun has used the stone procured at Harohalli in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru for the idol.
And the ace sculptor is soon going to have another statue in the national capital. Arun has received a work order from the Union justice department for a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, which is scheduled to be installed in front of Jaisalmer House in Delhi. The statue is likely to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 14.
A fifth-generation sculptor, 40-year-old Arun quit his corporate job to continue his passion in 2008. He has carved over 1,000 statues.
Arun’s other works include a white marble statue of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa in Mysuru; a 31-feet tall monolithic idol of Anjaneya at the Sri Rama temple in Chunchanakatte of KR Nagar taluk and many more.