Mysuru to get statue of ex-CM Devaraj Urs

The 46-year-old Surya Prakash, who holds a degree in Criminology, Psychology and English literature, has 22 years of experience in the field of sculpture art. He has sculpted more than 1,000 statues and some of them include those of Mahatma Gandhi installed at GKVK campus in Bengaluru, goddess Parvathi at Parvathi Betta in Hassan district, Lord Venkateshwara at Yelandur and Kuvempu statue installed at Kumbarkoppal.