Mysuru Yuva Dasara: A R Rahman's electrifying music show leaves lakh-plus audiences in awe

<p>Mysuru: Iconic music composer and singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-r-rahman">A R Rahman</a> swayed more than a lakh audience and kept them spellbound for more than two hours at a concert held at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yuva-dasara">Yuva Dasara</a>, as part of the globally acclaimed Mysuru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara</a>, at Uttanahalli, on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> city, on Wednesday (October 9) night.</p><p>Sitting with his piano at the centre of the stage, jumping out from there to sing and dance at times, he took the audience to a rollicking musical world. </p><p>Audiences especially, youth, who thronged in large numbers, were thrilled to witness his live concert. They were elated and enthralled to hear all his evergreen popular songs, from melodious to peppy numbers.</p><p>He began the show with his Oscar award-winning song Jai Ho and presented all his best compositions right from <em>Roja Jaane man</em> from the movie <em>Roja</em>, <em>Kehna hai kya</em> and <em>Humma Humma</em> from <em>Bombay</em>, <em>Dil se re</em> and <em>Chaiyya Chaiyya</em> from <em>Dil Se</em>, <em>Mukkala Mukkabala</em> from <em>Kadhalan</em>, <em>Radha Kaise na jale</em> from <em>Lagaan</em> to his latest songs <em>Param Sundari</em> from <em>Mimi</em> and more.</p><p>He even celebrated his seventh national film award for his background score in Mani Ratnam's 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 by presenting a Kannada version of the song from the movie. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ar-rahman">A R Rahman</a> was happy to see such a large audience who enjoyed the concert by clapping, singing along with him, dancing, and swinging their mobile torches to his music. Rahman concluded the concert with his signature Vande Matharam song, which was received by the audience with a standing ovation. </p><p>During the event, Rahman asked Mysuru-based singer Vijay Prakash who joined him on stage, if Sugar-free Mysore pak was available here. He even lauded Mysuru based singer Rakshitha Suresh who performed with him and called on Mysuru to create more such amazing singers and send them to Chennai to join his team. </p><p>A handful of popular singers including Shwetha Mohan, and his huge team of musicians including Drums Shivamani created a musical feast along with Rahman at the Yuva Dasara Concert. </p><p>"We all have grown up listening to A R Rahman's songs. It was a lifetime life size experience indeed to see him and perform live," shared Ahana P, a Mysurean. </p><p>"This is one of the first ever biggest concerts held on such a huge stage, in a huge 100-acre plot in the city outskirts. With this, Dasara felt like a real feast this time. Though there was a lot of ambiguity about safety as the Concert was held on the outskirts of the city near the ring road, it was worth it. It has helped manage crowd and traffic smoothly," felt Tapasya, a Mysurean. </p><p>Police, led by Mysuru district SP N Vishnuvardhan and Mysore City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, had made elaborate security measures.</p><p>Mysuru district administration led by Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, and DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy made huge arrangements for the concert. </p>