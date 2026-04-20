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102nd annual celebration of Mysuru Karaga festival to begin from April 21

The primary attraction is the Mysuru Karaga Festival procession on April 25, at 8 pm.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruKaraga festival

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