<p>Mysuru: The 102nd annual celebration of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Karaga festival is organised by Sri Renukadevi Karaga Devasthana Trust at Ittigegud from April 21 to 26, marking six days of celebration.</p><p>In a press release issued, recently, Joint Secretary of Sri Renukadevi Karaga Devasthana Trust G Harish Kumar outlined the six-day itinerary. </p><p>The festivities will commence at 6 am on April 21 with the initial abhisheka, followed by Kankana Dharana to the four directions of the locality.</p><p>The opening day will feature a procession from Sri Nagalakshmi Temple in Ittigegud to Sri Renukadevi Karaga Temple for the Haalina (milk) abhisheka. Later, the goddess Sri Chamundeshwari’s Karaga will be brought from Chamundi Hill to the temple in a procession. </p><p>In the afternoon, the Karagas of goddesses Sri Shakthi and Mariyamma of Sri Kote Mariyamma Temple will have their first puja at the goddess’ birthplace, Madivala’s house, before arriving at the temple.</p>.Mysuru: Suttur Jathra from January 15; ‘Krishi Brahmanda’, massive Dasoha to attract people.<p>The celebrations will be held till Saturday in every street of Ittigegud. The primary attraction is the Mysuru Karaga Festival procession on April 25, at 8 pm. </p><p>It will proceed from the temple to reach the Palace Office at 10 pm, 100 Feet Road at 11 pm, Narayana Shastry Road at 12 am, Nallappa Station Road, Shivarampet, and Sayyaji Rao Road at 1 am, Ellambha Temple, Mission Hospital Road and Kabir Road at 2 am, Kalamma Gudi Road at 3 am, Kurubageri, and Kumbarageri at 4 am, Ashoka Road at 5 am, Nazarbad at 6 am and return to the temple through Zoo Road at 8 am.</p><p>With a variety of electric Deepalankara, Pambai Uduke Sangeetha Naatya, band set, Veeragaase, Devara Kunitha, Kamsaale, Kombhu, Kahale Gaarudi Gombe, Karagaattam, Puja Kunitha, Donne varase, and Chennapattana Thamate will accompany the procession.</p><p>The festivities will conclude on April 26 afternoon with Okuli aata, Ambali Puja, Tambittu Aarati and Uyyalotsava. </p><p>On the morning of April 27, the Karaga will be immersed in Srirangapatna’s Paschima Vahini in a traditional ceremony. For information, contact: 95352 80830.</p>