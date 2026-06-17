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11 deaths in 24 hours at Mysuru's Jayadeva Institute, hospital cites delayed admissions as reason

The institute handled 25 cases at ICU with capacity to handle 18 patients resulting in deaths of 11 of them.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:52 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMysuruSri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research

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