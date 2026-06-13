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117 child & adolescent workers rescued in Mysuru in three years

Officials conducted 1483 raids & rescued 37 child & adolescent workers in 2025-26.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:01 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruChild labour

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