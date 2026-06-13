117 child & adolescent workers rescued in Mysuru in three years

<p>Mysuru: Even as world day against child labour was observed on Friday, as many as 117 child aand adolescent workers were rescued in the past three years including 37 in 2025-26 in Mysuru district.</p><p>Officials of the Labour department have rescued 108 kids between 15 and 18 years of age, and nine kids under 14 years of age. They have been produced before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-welfare-committee">child welfare committee (CWC)</a>. </p><p>Most are handed over to parents, admitted to schools and are brought to main streams, according to Mysuru district labour officer, Chethan Kumar. </p><p>FIR has been registered against those who employed them in seven cases. Also penalty of Rs 3,89,000 has been collected in 35 cases, he said. </p>.Telangana caste survey: 89,000 child labourers exist in state, mostly from SC and ST.<p>During April 2025- March 2026, labour inspectors (one in each taluk) in all taluks have conducted 1483 raids and rescued 37 workers including four child workers and 33 adolescent workers. 18 were rescued in Mysuru city and taluk; four in Hunsur; two in Periyapatna; four each in Nanjangud and K R Nagar; one in T Narsipur; four in H D Kote taluk. </p><p>Cases have been registered in 27 cases and minimum wages of Rs 1,33,342 is collected in nine cases as per minimum wages act and penalty of Rs 1,62,000 has been collected in 32 cases under Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. 21 are produced before <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/child-welfare-committee">CWC</a>, three are admitted to schools and 13 are handed over to parents. </p><p>From April 2026 to May 2026, they conducted 303 raids and rescued 13 adolescent workers. FIR is registered in two cases, and a fine of Rs 20,000 is collected by the employer in one case. Eight kids are produced before cwc and five are handed over to parents. </p>.Juvenile justice, child labour and welfare among top NCPCR complaint list in 2024: Government report.<p>Chetan said, "Unlike the past, most people have awareness on the importance of education to ensure their kids become literate, acquire skills, and confidence in order to shape a good future. Yet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poverty">Poverty</a> and family problems have still been the main reasons for the issue of child workers even today. Some kids voluntarily join work during school vacations to earn some money to meet their additional needs or to support their family. Mainly we are finding adolescents employed in non hazardous occupations like cloth shops, grocery shops and many are not paid as per minimum wages act. Those who employ kids in automobile garages defend that they are training kids with skills." </p><p>He added, "We have taken up about 36 programmes in 2025-26 via street plays and events at schools to create awareness on Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986; amended in 2016, which prohibits engaging of children below 14 years in all employment; and adolescents (15-18 years) in hazardous occupations. All kids under 14 years of age are entitled to education, free of cost. <br>General public must also protect the childhood of children by informing such cases of child workers via 1098," Chethan said. </p>