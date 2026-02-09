<p>Mysuru: Twelve godowns have been gutted in a fire mishap in Mysuru, near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-bengaluru-expressway">Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway</a> during the wee hours of Monday.</p><p>The fire accident occurred in Kesare Layout on the outskirts of Mysuru, resulting in significant property damage. According to the Police, the fire broke out around 3 am. More than 12 warehouses have been completely destroyed in the mishap. </p><p>The fire is said to have started in a copper wire warehouse and quickly spread to adjacent godowns. The warehouses were primarily used to store scrap materials and old items.</p>.Fire guts three autorickshaws, motorcycle in Thane; no casualties.<p>Officials said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The Fire and Emergency Services department personnel are trying to bring the fire under control. Thick black smoke is seen in the entire area. Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station personnel are present on the spot.</p>