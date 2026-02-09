Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

12 godowns gutted in fire near Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

According to the Police, the fire broke out around 3 am.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 03:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 03:47 IST
Karnataka NewsFireMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us