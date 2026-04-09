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122 Tabebuia rosea saplings line Mysuru’s widened Hyder Ali Road

The authorities planted 40 saplings along the compound of Karnataka Police Academy, 50 on the median and 32 towards the SP office.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 04:35 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

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