<p><strong>Mysuru: </strong>Exactly a year after 40 Peltophorum species trees were chopped, 122 Tabebuia Rosea saplings were planted on widened Hyder Ali Road, in Mysuru, on Wednesday.</p><p>The 40 trees were chopped by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation</a> (MCC) contractor for the widening of the Hyder Ali Road from SP office circle to Sri Kalikamba temple, on April 13, 2025. </p><p>As the road widening work is completed, the authorities planted 40 saplings along the compound of Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-police-academy">Police Academy</a>, 50 on the median and 32 towards the SP office, on Thursday. They will even plant about 1,000 Bougainvillea seedlings along the median, after the electrification work, according to MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (Horticulture) P K Mohan Kumar. </p><p>Mohan informed that the saplings are planted to beautify the road as per the order of MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif. The saplings are already six to seven feet tall. In the next three to four years, they will bloom pink flowers and it will be a pink road. Raghu Lal Medicals have provided the tree guards. The MCC has arranged tankers to water them adequately, during summer, he said. </p>.Truck driver killed after ramming stationary goods vehicle at Mysuru Road signal.<p>According to MCC Superintendent Engineer Manjunath they have widened the road from 11 meter to 30 meter, with 2.5 meter median for a stretch of 360 meters at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore. The road will be formally inaugurated after the ornamental poles with LED lights are installed along the median. </p><p>The work has been taken up with the SST grant of Narasimharaja constituency MLA Tanveer Sait. The Forest department had permitted to cut Peltophorum species trees last year, under Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, for road widening on the pretext of easing traffic congestion. The MCC had paid Rs 7.5 lakh to the Forest department to plant 10 trees in place of one tree cut (1:10).</p><p>However, there was a huge public outcry from all sectors, condemning the felling of fully grown trees, which supported multiple creatures. They even held a candlelight vigil. Environmentalists led by Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu and Bhamy V Shenoy, Founding working President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat and others protested strongly. </p>