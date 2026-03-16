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12,764 cases settled in Lok Adalat at Mysuru; Rs 74.67 crore settlement amount recovered

Senior Civil Judge K K Amarnath, Mysuru Bar Association president S Lokesh, and secretary A G Sudheer were present during the press meet.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsMysuruLok Adalat

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