<p>Mysuru: As many as 12,764 pending cases were settled during the National <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-adalat">Lok Adalat</a> held across all courts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district on March 14.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, in Mysuru, on Sunday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Usharani said, “Following the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the adalat aimed at resolving compoundable and pre-litigation cases through conciliation. There were a total of 1,31,411 cases pending in Mysuru city and taluk courts - including 65,475 civil and 65,936 criminal cases."</p>.3,000 cases referred to National Lok Adalat in Dakshina Kannada.<p>"Among them, 44,746 cases were identified as compoundable, and 22,064 were taken up for conciliation, eventually leading to the disposal of 12,764 pending cases”.</p><p>She said, “In a notable outcome for matrimonial disputes, 40 couples who had filed for separation in Mysuru city and in taluk courts resolved their differences through the conciliation process and agreed to live together again."</p><p>"The total settlement amount recovered across all resolved cases is Rs 74,66,67,115. I express my gratitude to the Bar Association members, advocates, litigants, and the Police department for the success of the initiative.”</p><p>Senior Civil Judge K K Amarnath, Mysuru Bar Association president S Lokesh, and secretary A G Sudheer were present during the press meet.</p>