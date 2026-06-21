12th International Yoga Day: Over 8K people perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru

Vice chancellor of University of Mysore N K Loknath, Registrar M K Savitha perform at Yoga day event organised by UoM at Maharaja college cricket grounds on Sunday morning.
People practicing Yoga at Ayush Arogya Mandira at Kempisiddanahundi village of Nanjangud taluk during Yoga day event at Mysuru Palace premises.
Credit: Special arrangement
Officers and elected representatives perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises on Sunday morning.
Mass Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises on Sunday morning.
Published 21 June 2026, 07:36 IST