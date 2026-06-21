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12th International Yoga Day: Over 8K people perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru

The event organised with the theme - 'Yoga for healthy aging' by Mysuru district administration and Department of Ayush (DoA), began at 7.10 am.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 07:36 IST
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Vice chancellor of University of Mysore N K Loknath, Registrar M K Savitha perform at Yoga day event organised by UoM at Maharaja college cricket grounds on Sunday morning.

Vice chancellor of University of Mysore N K Loknath, Registrar M K Savitha perform at Yoga day event organised by UoM at Maharaja college cricket grounds on Sunday morning.

Credit: DH Photo

People practicing Yoga at Ayush Arogya Mandira at Kempisiddanahundi village of Nanjangud taluk during Yoga day event at Mysuru Palace premises.

People practicing Yoga at Ayush Arogya Mandira at Kempisiddanahundi village of Nanjangud taluk during Yoga day event at Mysuru Palace premises. 

Credit: Special arrangement

Officers and elected representatives perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises on Sunday morning.

Officers and elected representatives perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises on Sunday morning.

Credit: DH Photo

Mass Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises on Sunday morning.

Mass Yoga at Mysuru Palace premises on Sunday morning.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 21 June 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruYogaMysuru PalaceInternational Yoga DayYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

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