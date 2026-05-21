137 trees earmarked to be cleared for hospital at BEML campus in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: As many as 137 trees of different species are earmarked to be cleared to build hospital building at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/beml">BEML</a> campus at Koorgalli, Mysuru taluk in Mysuru range, Mysuru territorial division. Officials of the forest department have invited objections, if any, from the general public, to be submitted before May 25, 5:30 pm. </p><p>They have earmarked 47 Teak wood trees (Tega), 13 Acacia, 10 Mahogany, 50 wild trees, nine Peltaphorum trees, six Silver trees, one each Orchid tree, Indian Beech tree (Honge). </p>.Mysuru: Technology-driven innovations taken up to meet societal, industrial needs, says CFTRI director.<p>Following an application from Assistant General Manager of BEML, the officials of the Forest department conducted the spot mohajer and prepared the list of trees. </p><p>As per the Karnataka tree protection act 1976 (amended act 2014) section 8 (3) VII, officials of forest department have invited objections if any. People can drop their written objections in the box placed at the office of RFO Mysuru range or write to Tree officer, RFO, Mysuru range, Mysuru territorial division, Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, Mysuru-570028 or mail to rfomyspublichearing@gmail.com.</p>