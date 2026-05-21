Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

137 trees earmarked to be cleared for hospital at BEML campus in Mysuru

Following an application from Assistant General Manager of BEML, the officials of the Forest department conducted the spot mohajer and prepared the list of trees.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 09:02 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurutreesBEML

Follow us on :

Follow Us