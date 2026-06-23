18 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The District Legal Services Authority, with the help of police, rescued 18 bonded labourers from a brick factory at Bevinahalli village in T Narsipur taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district, on Monday. Police have arrested three persons in this regard.</p>.Over 2.3K child and adolescent labourers rescued in Karnataka in four years.<p>The arrested are Yathiraj, Girish and Mahadeva of Bevinahalli village. A case has been registered against the trio at Bannur police station. They have been handed in judicial custody.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused were operating a brick kiln at an agricultural land. They had engaged the labourers paying advance, and assured of paying them Rs 1,000 per week, after the advance amount is settled. The labourers have been working at the kiln for several years. If they tried to escape, they were assaulted and made to forcibly work in the factory.</p>