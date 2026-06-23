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18 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln in Mysuru

The arrested are Yathiraj, Girish and Mahadeva of Bevinahalli village.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:56 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:56 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurulabourers

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