<p>Mysuru: As many as 339 infants have died in Mysuru district from April to December in 2025. Among them 291 have occurred in Cheluvamba hospital; five were on the way to hospital; one was at Mother and Child Hospital at K R Nagar taluk; while 14 have occurred in private hospitals.</p><p>Mysuru district Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO), Dr Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed informed about the data.</p><p>There were as many as 27,963 infant births in Mysuru district from April to December 2025. Among them, 311 infants died in the district. Out of 20,145 born in Mysuru taluk, 133 died; among 765 born in T Narsipura taluk 37 died; among 1620 born in Nanjangud taluk, 49 died; out of 2093 born in H D Kote taluk, 28 died; among 635 born in Hunsur taluk, 28 died. Out of 538 born in Periyapatna taluk, 22 died; among 2167 born in K R Nagar taluk 14 died. </p><p><strong>Non-preventable</strong></p><p>As per the infant death review audit conducted by district health officials, among these infant deaths, 139 (45%) infant deaths were non-preventable, as 20 (6.5%) died due to congenital anomaly; 60 died since they were extremely premature; four had heart disease and 55 died due to other reasons. </p><p><strong>Preventable</strong></p><p>But 172 (55%) infant deaths were preventable. 91 of them have died due to neonatal sepsis; 22 due to birth asphyxia; 19 due to pneumonia; 60 due to pre-term with severe RDS IUGR (Respiratory Distress Syndrome-Intra Uterine Growth Restriction).</p><p><strong>Community causes</strong></p><p>Among these preventable infant deaths, 79 of them died due to community causes including 20 due to lack of ANC (AnteNatal Care tracking); 30 due to lack of vitals monitoring; 12 due to delayed referral; 12 due to HBNC (Home-Based Newborn Care)/HBYC (Home-Based Care for Young Child) issues. </p><p>Health care workers like Ashas are supposed to do adequate follow up visits to take care of all these aspects and create awareness. So they have warned the concerned to take precautions henceforth, Dr Shiraz said.</p><p>Also 5 infants died due to neonatal transport issues mainly due to lack of timely availability of ambulances. </p><p><strong>Facility causes</strong></p><p>Among preventable infant deaths, 93 were due facility causes including 12 due to delayed LSCS (Lower Segment Cesarean Section) at Cheluvamba hospital due to lack of infrastructure like unavailability of OT (Operation Theatre); 20 due to consumable unavailability at SNCU (Sick Newborn Care Unit); 51 due to SNCU sepsis; five due to lack of postnatal monitoring; three due to lack of SNCU follow up; two due to lack of communication between field and facility. Deaths at SNCU occur mainly due to housing multiple babies in the same incubators or warmers, due to cross infections and so on, Dr Shiraz said. </p><p><strong>Only one SNCU in Govt facilities</strong></p><p>Among the Government facilities in the entire district there is only SNCU (sick newborn care unit) in Cheluvamba hospital to handle emergency cases. It has the capacity to house 36 babies including 18 inborn and 18 outborn babies, while atleast 600 deliveries happen there per month. There is a proposal to have one 12 bedded SNCU in MCH in K R Nagar. They have requested for one SNCU for Mysuru district hospital, Dr Shiraz said. </p><p><strong>IMR better than State and National average</strong></p><p>The infant mortality rate in Mysuru district is 13.03 (from April to December 2025). It is better compared to the State average of 19 and national average of 28. The IMR was 13.3 in the previous financial year from April 2024-25; and out of 36218 deliveries 481 infants had died; and 222 were preventable and 259 were non preventable. During the district health and family welfare society meeting ZP CEO S Ukesh Kumar has asked health officials to reduce IMR further in Mysuru district. </p>