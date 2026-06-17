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30 trees chopped along train tracks in Mysuru: RFO issues notice to railway officials

Railway officials have claimed that amid the South West Monsoon, they have cut tree branches in view of rail and public safety.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:12 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruRailwayTree cutting

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