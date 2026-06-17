30 trees chopped along train tracks in Mysuru: RFO issues notice to railway officials

<p>Mysuru: RFO and Mysuru Tree Officer Mohammed Zeeshan has issued notice to Railway officials seeking explanation within three days regarding atleast 30 trees which have been chopped along the railway track near Kukkarahalli Lake in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>. </p><p>He said that further action will be initiated after they get a response from the railway officials.</p>.After Mysuru tragedy, Bengaluru pubs say safety is top priority.<p>Meanwhile members of Parisarakkaagi Naavu led by Parashuramegowda visited the spot and assessed the trees which have been chopped. Parashuramegowda said that the trees are about 15 to 40 years of age. Action should be initiated against Railway officials for chopping trees without seeking permission from the Forest department. </p><p>Retired Professors Kalachannegowda, Shyamala, Vishwanath, Banu Prashanth, Leela Shivakumar, Sindhuvalli Akbar, Sudhir Ganapathi, Saarthak, Guruswamy, Ganesh, Om Shivakumar, Mahanthesh visited the spot. </p><p>Railway officials have claimed that amid the South West Monsoon, they have cut tree branches in view of rail and public safety.</p>