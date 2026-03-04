<p>Mysuru: Describing Saint Kaivara Thataiah as a rare soul and a visionary social reformer, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) former chairman H A Venkatesh on Monday said that the saint's life was a testament to inner purity and simplicity.</p><p>Venkatesh, also chief coordinator of Sri Yogi Narayana Yatheendra Prachara Sabha, was speaking after inaugurating the 300th birth anniversary (Jayanthi) celebrations of the saint at Banajiga (Balija) Student Hostel in Saraswathipuram, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p><strong>Bangle seller to Yogi</strong></p><p>Reflecting on the saint's life, Venkatesh noted that Yogi Narayana Yatheendra (popularly known as Kaivara Thataiah) lived a full and meaningful life of 110 years from 1730 to 1840.</p>.Demand for watermelons surges in Mysuru as hot summer days lie ahead.<p>“For nearly half a century, he lived a family life, earning his livelihood as a bangle seller. Later, he renounced worldly life to become a monk, dedicating himself to guiding the society toward a spiritual path. His transition from a trader to a mystic is nothing short of a miracle,” Venkatesh said. He added that the saint emphasised on achieving ‘inner purity’ through devotion, bhajans, and meditation.</p><p><strong>Literary, scientific legacy</strong></p><p>Venkatesh highlighted that Thataiah was not just a yogi, but a profound poet and thinker who addressed social evils. His philosophies are a unique blend of literature, science, technology, and economics, making them applicable even in the modern era.</p><p>Kaivara Thataiah’s literary and spiritual works include Kalagnana (Prophetic visions), Narayana Kavi Shataka, Sukshma Beemalinga and Prapancha Narayana Kavi Padya, he added.</p><p>Banajiga (Balija) Sangha president M Narayan, general secretary H R Gopalakrishna, treasurer K Chandrashekhar, directors B K Suresh, T S Ramesh, and A Channakeshava, retired teacher Ramesh, Manjunath, H R Venkatesh, and hostel warden Ramakrishnaiah, were present.</p>