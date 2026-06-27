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40-year-old farmer injured due to tiger attack in Mysuru

The incident occurred around 12 noon when he was working in farm land.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:26 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmerMysuruTiger attackInjury

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