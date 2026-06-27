40-year-old farmer injured due to tiger attack in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: A 40-year-old farmer suffered injury in his back due a tiger attack near Bennegere of Mullur Grama Panchayat, Sargur taluk of Mysuru district, on the fringes of Nugu forest range of the Bandipur Tiger reserve on Saturday. </p><p>The incident occurred around 12 noon when he was working in farm land. He has been rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. The tiger scratched his back. After the workers who were with him screamed, the tiger fled away from the place. Depending on the degree of injury, the compensation will be given, said, RFO Anith Raj. </p>.Mysuru: Statue of late CM Devaraja Urs replaced at new DC office complex.<p>Even as the tiger was sighted and there was an incident of cattle kill. So followed by complaints by the general public, they had kept the cages and were already conducting the combing to rescue the tiger. </p>