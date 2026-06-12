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60-year-old farmer dies in lightning strike in Mysuru district

It is said that the deceased was watering the tobacco crop, when it started raining heavily.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 17:17 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmerMysurulightning strike

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