60-year-old farmer dies in lightning strike in Mysuru district

<p>Mysuru: A 60-year-old farmer died due to lightning attack, in Bettadapura, Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Friday.</p>.<p>S T Anand (60), of Sangarahasettahalli, near Bettadapura, is the deceased. It is said that he was watering the tobacco crop, when it started raining heavily. He sought refuge under a tree, when the lightning struck. </p>.MLC Shivakumar announces hi-tech ambulance for KR Hospital in Mysuru.<p>The seriously ill Anand was immediately shifted to the government hospital in K R Nagar, but he died en route. The body was handed over to the family after post mortem. He leaves behind his wife and two sons. His son Chandrakanth has lodged a complaint with Bettadapura police, who have registered a case. </p>