7th leg of women’s golf tournament in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The seventh leg of the 2026 Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) domestic season — officially Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour — will be held in Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, from June 11 to 13.</p>.<p>Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitish Patil will inaugurate the tournament, while Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will take part in the inaugural ceremony.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, JWGC president H S Arun Kumar said, top players like Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik are playing. “A total of 51 players, in seven batches, will play for a total cash prize money of Rs 17 lakh in Mysuru. Local talent Pranavi V Urs, who is representing India in the Asian Games for the second time, is not playing due to her coaching schedule,” he said.</p>.'Delhi Golf Club: Where old-world charm mesmerises modern-day golfers'.<p>Arun Kumar said, he is happy to share that the JWGC has been hosting the national women’s tourney for a third year in a row, since 2024. The eighth leg of the tourney will be held at Bangalore Golf Club in Bengaluru, from June 16 to 19.</p>.<p>With the Chamundi Hill as a backdrop, the JWGC in Mysuru has a rich royal heritage. Spread on 110 acres of land, it was founded in 1906 by Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the royal family members and the elite. When Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar succeeded his granduncle Navaldi, in 1940, he nurtured the Golf Club into a prestigious sporting ground and instituted the Maharaja’s Challenge Cup in 1957. Thus, the club was named after him, later.</p>.<p>In 1996, the golf course underwent a major transformation as Australian firm Pacific Coast Design redesigned it to international standards. Now, it is an 18-hole, par-70 championship course measuring 6,217 yards. The club hosts more than 20 tournaments annually, including the Maharaja’s Challenge Cup.</p>.<p>JWGC secretary K S Sudheer Bhat, treasurer D V Sridhar, tourney director Paramjeet Singh, tourney chairman Phalguna V Urs, Vivek Kumar, Chandrasekhar Kini, Suresh Balaram, M A Manjunath, and K N Mahadevaswamy were present during the press meet.</p>