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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

7th leg of women’s golf tournament in Mysuru

Arun Kumar said, he is happy to share that the JWGC has been hosting the national women’s tourney for a third year in a row, since 2024.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 19:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 19:39 IST
KarnatakaMysuruGolf

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