8th convocation of JSS STU on February 24; 1,832 students to receive degrees

1,081 BE, 63 BCA, 99 MTech, 118 MCA, 161 MSc, and 281 MBA students and 29 PhD scholars will receive their degrees, while seven boys and 30 girls will receive gold medals.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:10 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 10:10 IST
