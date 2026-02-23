<p>Mysuru: The eighth convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) will be held on February 24, Wednesday, and a total of 1,832 students will receive their degrees in the presence of Chancellor and Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Monday, vice-chancellor A N Santosh Kumar said, chairman of Bengaluru-based Adarsh Group of companies and an alumnus of the institution (formerly Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering) B M Jayeshankar will deliver the convocation address.</p><p>Santosh Kumar said 1,081 BE, 63 BCA, 99 MTech, 118 MCA, 161 MSc, and 281 MBA students and 29 PhD scholars will receive their degrees, while seven boys and 30 girls will receive gold medals. Besides, 10 boys and 27 girls will receive endowment medals.</p>.Let Mysuru become startup laboratory: Former chairman of ISRO.<p>Santosh Kumar said, the institution has maintained a good track record over the years and 300 companies visited the campus for placement this academic year. “Over 80% of the students have been placed with a minimum offer of Rs 8 lakh per annum to a maximum of Rs 44 lakh per annum,” he said.</p><p>Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C G Betsurmath, director of technical education division B Suresh, registrar S A Dhanaraj, controller of Examinations P Nanjundaswamy and principal C Nagarju will be present during the convocation.</p>