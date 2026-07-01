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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

A rare tribute to a Dasara elephant

Arjuna is remembered not merely as an elephant but as an enduring chapter in the story of Mysuru Dasara.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 19:00 IST
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The life-size sculpture of Arjuna.

The life-size sculpture of Arjuna.

Credit: Jagadish R Horatti

Arjuna carrying the golden Howdah during the 2019 Dasara procession in Mysuru.

Arjuna carrying the golden Howdah during the 2019 Dasara procession in Mysuru.

Credit: Anup Ragh T

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Published 01 July 2026, 19:00 IST
Karnataka NewselephantMysuruSpectrumDasaraMysuru Dasara

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