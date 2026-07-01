A rare tribute to a Dasara elephant

<p>About two kilometres off the main road, along a rough mud track winding through the open stretches of Dabbalikatte forest in Sakaleshpura taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan district</a>, a large figure comes into view. As one draws closer, for a fleeting moment, it feels as though a living elephant is standing silently before you.</p>.<p>The life-sized memorial is of Arjuna, the elephant who was once the face of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-dasara">Mysuru Dasara's</a> famed Jamboo Savari.</p>.<p>Built over his burial site, the memorial is enveloped in greenery and silence. But the echoes of ceremonial drums, Arjuna’s measured footsteps carrying the Golden Howdah, the applause of thousands, and the rescue operations he led deep inside the state’s forests still seem to linger. </p>.<p>Standing 10 feet tall and 13 feet long, the sculpture, crafted by sculptor Dhananjaya, recreates Arjuna with remarkable realism. </p>.<p>While some stop to photograph the sculpture, others fold their hands in quiet reverence. Parents narrate Arjuna’s story to their children. But for many, this is more than the resting place of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant">elephant</a>; a place where memories endure. </p>.<p>Nearly two-and-a-half years have passed since Arjuna’s death, but the affection people hold for him remains undiminished. </p>.<p>Arjuna was no ordinary elephant.</p>.<p>Many elephants have carried the Golden Howdah in the history of Mysuru Dasara, but only a handful have become part of the public imagination. Arjuna was one of them.</p>.<p>When Arjuna succeeded Balarama as the elephant chosen to carry the Golden Howdah, he became the face of Mysuru Dasara’s Jamboo Savari. Between 2012 and 2019, Arjuna carried the Golden Howdah eight times. His calm, dignified gait during the procession drew the admiration of thousands lining the streets. After offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, many devotees would also fold their hands before Arjuna.</p>.<p>Beyond the pageantry of Dasara, there was another side to Arjuna’s life. In the forests, Arjuna was one of the Forest Department's most trusted Kumki elephants. Kumkis are meticulously trained to perform specialised tasks in wildlife conservation including conflict mitigation. Arjuna played a key role in operations to capture rogue wild elephants and was often at the forefront of missions that demanded immense strength, discipline and trust. Forest officials and mahouts still speak of those operations with admiration.</p>.<p>His life came to a tragic end on December 4, 2023, in the Yeslur forest region of Hassan district. During an operation to capture a wild elephant, Arjuna was fatally injured in a confrontation with a tusker. News of his death left people across Karnataka grieving.</p>.<p><strong>A family bonding</strong></p>.<p>"Arjuna was like a member of our family. He shared a close bond with everyone at home. After we lost him, it felt as though our family had lost a part of itself," Arjuna's mahout Vinu says.</p>.<p>"Arjuna has not died. He is still alive in the hearts of thousands of people like us. We can never forget him," Vinu adds.</p>.<p>Following repeated appeals from the public, the Forest Department built a memorial over Arjuna's burial site. The foundation stone for the memorial was laid in 2024 and was it formally inaugurated in May 2026. Today, it is gradually emerging as a place where people visit to pay their respects.</p>.<p>Reaching the place, however, is not easy. Visitors must leave the main road and travel along an unpaved forest track. Signboards are few and visitor amenities remain limited. </p>.<p>Today, Arjuna is remembered not merely as an elephant but as an enduring chapter in the story of Mysuru Dasara — the elephant who carried the Golden Howdah with quiet dignity, served the forests with unwavering resolve and continues to live on in the hearts of thousands.</p>