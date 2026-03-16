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ABVP to offer free CET coaching for rural, poor students in Mysuru

The initiative seeks to provide a level playing field for talented students who are unable to afford expensive private coaching, due to financial constraints.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaABVPMysuru

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