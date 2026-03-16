ABVP to offer free CET coaching for rural, poor students in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has invited applications for its annual free Common Entrance Test (CET) coaching programme aimed at helping second-year PUC (Science) students from rural and economically weaker sections.</p><p>According to a press note from secretary of the Mysuru city unit of ABVP Sanjit, the initiative seeks to provide a level playing field for talented students who are unable to afford expensive private coaching, due to financial constraints.</p><p>“The programme includes comprehensive subject-wise guidance, exam preparation techniques, and information on various competitive exams. The classes will be conducted by experienced professors and subject experts. The training features six hours of daily teaching, distribution of printed objective question papers, based on the latest syllabus, and two mandatory mock exams to track the progress."</p>.12,764 cases settled in Lok Adalat at Mysuru; Rs 74.67 crore settlement amount recovered.<p>"While the coaching is free of cost, students are required to pay Rs 1,000 to cover the expenses of printed materials and exam booklets,” the press note said.</p><p>The regular classes for the CET coaching are scheduled to begin on March 23. The sessions will be held at the ABVP office at ‘Samskruti’, 4th Cross, Sunnadakeri, Mysuru. Interested students can contact: 80880 68711, 96069 62515, 79751 16531, or 84316 26898.</p>