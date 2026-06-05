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Activists clear 24 tree bases, launch campaign; urge Mysore City Corporation for further action

They cleared the tree bases on their own as a protest against Mysore City Corporation condemning non implementation of Government Order and NGT ruling to clear the tree bases.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:08 IST
Karnataka NewsenvironmentMysurutrees

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