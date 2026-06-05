Activists clear 24 tree bases, launch campaign; urge Mysore City Corporation for further action

<p>Mysuru: Even as several people and organisations celebrated World Environment day by planting saplings, environmental activists of Parisarakkaagi Naavu launched the campaign to protect the existing trees of Mysuru. </p><p>They symbolically cleared the bases of 24 trees by roadside trapped with concrete or asphalt or interlocked tiles on JCE College road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Friday morning.</p><p>Activists led by Parashuramegowda arrived with hoe (guddali) and other farm tools as early as 8am. They cleared the tree bases on their own as a protest against Mysore City Corporation condemning non implementation of Government Order and NGT ruling to clear the tree bases. </p><p>Parashuramegowda said they appeal MCC to implement the Government Order passed on June 17, 2025 and NGT order and ensure one-meter space around the base of each tree by roadside in the entire city is de-concretised and filled with soil. This is vital to facilitate percolation of water, nutrition, adequate aeration to roots, to promote their growth, health and survival.</p>.World Environment day: Forest dept, MCC to plant 2.46L seedlings to enhance Mysuru's Green cover.<p>Retired Principal of Maharaja's college Kaalachannegowda pointed about the concept of 'Katte'-platforms built around trees by roadside near some cafes in several localities, which are also blocking the tree bases. </p><p>Heritage expert N S Rangaraju urged the Civic body to clear bases of trees of Mysuru which have heritage value. Else due to weak base, the trees might fall and affect lives and property. He urged to protect the green cover and the charm of Mysuru. </p><p>Activist Ravi Bale urged MCC to even clear any kind of flexes, boards or signages or advertisements, hanged to trees-by hammering nails, piercing screws, stapler pins, rods or tied with metal wires, which obstruct the natural growth and affect the health of trees. Despite leaders appealing to avoid flexes, fans continue to hang flexes. MCC should also clear electric wires, high tension, insulated cables, lights wrapped and hung to trees, which affect the ecosystem supported by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trees">trees</a>. </p><p> Members of Parisarakkaagi Naaavu Leela Venkatesh, Shylajesha, Vishwanath, Banu Prashanth, Sarah Misra, F Mansoor Ahmed, Nasrulla Khan, Prof Nabi Jan, Srushti, Kamakshi Gowda, Jayalakshmi, Shyamala, Swapna, Anjana, Prabha, Bhagya, Shobha, Leela Shivakumar, Lola Kumar, Indira, Susheela and others. </p>.World Environment Day a commitment to sustainable growth: PM Modi.<p>Rtd Major Gen Sudhir Vombatkere, Dr K Javeed Nayeem, Members of RLHP led by Saraswathi, Youth for Sustainability also joined. </p><p>Prof N Shivaprasad, NSS Coordinator of JSS STU, also joined the campaign along with about 30 students. </p>