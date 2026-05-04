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Activists seek protection for Hindu women in public places in Mysuru

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru district coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Sharath Kumar said, the governments should thoroughly probe the jihad against Hindus, especially women.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:22 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruHinduactivists

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