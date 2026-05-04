Activists seek protection for Hindu women in public places in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti staged a protest and submitted two memoranda against ‘Gym Jihad’ and ‘Corporate Jihad’ against Hindu women to Additional Deputy Commissioner R Aishwarya in Mysuru, on Monday. They sought protection to Hindu women in public places.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru district coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Sharath Kumar said, the governments should thoroughly probe the jihad against Hindus, especially women, in fitness centres and corporate companies, and take strict action against the accused.</p>.200 more beds within 2 years: Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru set for major upgrade to meet growing demands.<p>He said, religious fundamentalists are targeting Hindu women in the workplace and fitness centres and are sexually exploiting them. He said, “The fundamentalists are trying to convert the victims, by using compromising photos and videos, captured during sexual exploitation, to coerce them. Videos and photos of the sexual exploitation of Hindu women have been found in the smartphones of a few accused. Such jihads would be happening in many such workplaces, educational institutions and public places. The governments should conduct a probe in such places of possible jihads and protect Hindu women,” he said.</p><p>Entrepreneur Ashok Kumar Kapoor, businessman and activist Sanjeev Maradi, activist C Jyothi Ramesh from T Narsipur, political activist Shashikanth, and veterans Puttarachaiah and Belliyappa were present during the protest.</p>