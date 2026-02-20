<p>Mysuru: Actor, director and screenwriter Prakash Belawadi has been selected for the ‘S L Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratisthana Prashasti (award)’ for the year 2026.</p><p>G L Shekar, honorary secretary of the Mysuru-based Pratisthana, said the award will be presented to him by renowned writer and former chairman of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhan Gurudatta at Bengaluru on Saturday.</p><p>Actor, director and playwright S N Sethuram will speak on Prakash Belwadi’s contribution to Indian theatre. S B Uday Shankar, president of the Pratisthana will be present.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present State Film Awards in a star studded event in Mysuru.<p>It can be noted that Belwadi directed a play based on the late Bhyrappa’s novel ‘Parva’ - a profound eight-hour multi-act theatrical experience, which focused on human emotion over mythology.</p><p>Shekar said the annual award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, has been given since 2023 to a distinguished writer, translator, director or a critic.</p><p>The Pratisthana is a trust, registered in 1999, to further the cause of intellectual advancement in the field of education, literature and art, Shekar said.</p>