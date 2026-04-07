<p class="bodytext">The Indian Army will conduct an 'Agniveer Rally' at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad in Mysuru, from April 19 to 27, said recruitment officer Colonel Vivek Jamadar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chairing a meeting of officials here on Monday, he said, "Around 6,235 aspirants will take part in the Agniveer Rally in Mysuru. A written exam was conducted in June 2025. The second phase of exam (screening) will be conducted here."</p>.Ex-Agniveer wing, cell set up in MHA for post-service coordination: Govt.<p class="bodytext">"In all, 6,043 men and 192 women aspirants will take part in the rally. Several tests, including physical fitness, will be conducted for 800 aspirants every day. Those clearing the tests will be selected for medical examination. The rally for female aspirants will be conducted on April 27," he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Arrangements have been made to accommodate the participants at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry. Those clearing the physical fitness only will be eligible for the next round of medical test," he added.</p>