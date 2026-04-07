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Agniveer rally begins April 19 in Mysuru, 800 candidates to be tested daily

Around 6,235 aspirants will take part in the Agniveer Rally in Mysuru. A written exam was conducted in June 2025.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 23:32 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyAgniveerMysuru

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