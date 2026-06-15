Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Agriculture department invites applications to set up pulses processing, oilseed units

Government and non-governmental organisations, as well as FPOs, can apply along with a detailed project report (DPR) before June 30.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 08:55 IST
AgricultureMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us