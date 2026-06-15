Agriculture department invites applications to set up pulses processing, oilseed units

<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">Agriculture </a>department has invited applications from interested farmers, farmer groups, and farmer organisations to establish post-harvest infrastructure - processing and packaging units - under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission scheme for pulses.</p><p>In a press release, Joint Director for Agriculture, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district, has stated that the initiative aims to promote value addition in pulses and boost farmers' income. “The project is funded through a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Central and State governments. A subsidy of 33% of the total project cost, subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs 25 lakh, will be provided,” the press note states.</p><p>To avail of the financial assistance, a bank loan is mandatory. The applicants must be at least 21 years old and capable of investing 15% of the project cost as equity. The subsidy amount can also be utilised for constructing buildings and warehouses. Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS), and individual farmers are eligible to apply before June 30.</p>.Bengaluru | Job vacancy in agriculture dept.<p>For more details, interested Hobli Raitha Samparka Kendra, office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture at the taluk level, or the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture in Mysuru city can be contacted.</p><p><strong>Oilseed machinery scheme</strong></p><p>In a separate initiative, applications have been invited under the Centrally sponsored National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) scheme for the financial year 2026-27. Implemented from 2024-25 to 2030-31, the mission aims to reduce the country's reliance on edible oil imports, accelerate domestic oilseed production, generate local employment, and enhance farmers' income.</p><p>Under this scheme, a subsidy of 33% of the project report value, capped at a maximum of Rs 9.99 lakh, will be provided to procure machinery required for setting up processing units. The cost of buildings and land lease will not be covered under this component.</p><p>Government and non-governmental organisations, as well as FPOs, can apply along with a detailed project report (DPR) before June 30. For registration and enquiries, the applicants can approach their respective Hobli Raitha Samparka Kendras or the taluk and district agriculture department offices, the press release added.</p>