<p>Mysuru: Taking a cue from Japan, which changed a railway project to save a 140-year-old single tree, that cost them time and additional funds, the authorities should reconsider the railway underpass project near Kukkarahalli Lake in Mysuru, that may require to axe 80 huge trees, in the name of development, demanded environmentalists.</p><p>The proposed underpass, planned to ease traffic congestion at the railway level crossing, connecting Kukkarahalli Lake Road and Crawford Hall Road, has raised concern among environmentalists. They urged the authorities to reconsider the decision, to protect the environment.</p>.World Heritage Day: Mysuru to host lectures at palace temple.<p>A scientific analysis of a project’s pros and cons should be done. If it is found to cause environmental harm, it should be dropped, the activists urged. </p><p>"Development works should be taken up in such a way that it does not affect the catchment area of the Kukkarahalli Lake, and heritage buildings like Crawford Hall. The proposed 588-metre long underpass will cost 80 trees, including a huge banyan tree, from the Kukkarahalli Lake junction to the level crossing, according to the DPR. Besides, the depth of digging for the underpass might also affect the environment. Hence, the authorities should seek the advise of experts before starting the project, opined Kukkarahalli Kere Ulisi Horata Samiti members.</p><p><strong>Relocation</strong></p><p>It may be mentioned that Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the spot recently and assured that the trees would be relocated and a letter will be written to the PWD Minister in this regard.</p><p>The relocation of these trees is practically impossible, as the majority of them are huge, more than 100 years old, the activists argued.</p><p>Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkagai Naavu organisation said, "We are not against development and did not oppose the works near Manipal Junction and Hinkal. We raise our voice wherever development affects the environment".</p><p>The authorities have said that they have identified 35 trees for felling whereas 80 trees have been marked. They are doing it in phases, just to avoid public hearing, he alleged.</p><p>They are all heritage trees, housing thousands of visible and invisible living creatures. This will affect the eastern side of Kukkarahalli catchment area, among its five catchment areas. Besides, it may have an impact on the Crawford Hall nearby. There is a norm that no development work should be taken up within 100 metres of any heritage structure.</p><p><strong>Impact assessment</strong></p><p>Environmental impact assessment should be done, including soil testing. We should create awareness among the people to spend an additional five to 10 minutes, to take a diversion of one or two kilometres, if they do not want to wait at the level crossing. This would be their effort to save trees, living creatures and the environment, he said.</p><p><strong>Plans</strong></p><p>An expert team will visit the spot on Friday. We have plans to build an opinion on the project, conduct a symposium and also organise ‘Vruksha Raksha Abhiyana’ soon, Parashuramegowda said.</p>