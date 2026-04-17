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Analyse pros and cons before executing underpass project near Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake, say activists

A scientific analysis of a project’s pros and cons should be done. If it is found to cause environmental harm, it should be dropped, the activists urged.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:13 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKukkarahalli lake

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