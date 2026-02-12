<p>Mysuru: With an aim to transform Anganwadis from mere nutrition centres into vibrant learning hubs, the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) and NGO Makkala Jagriti had organised ‘Anganwadi Habba’ in Mysuru, on Wednesday. </p><p>Over 50 supervisors and 20 Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) were trained to implement play-based learning for children aged 3 to 6 years across Mysuru district.</p> .<p>Deputy Director (Programmes) at Makkala Jagriti Amrutha Murali emphasised that while the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has excelled in nutrition over the past 50 years, pre-school education has often taken a backseat. “A child is like a sponge during the first six years, absorbing everything. Our goal is to ensure that the Anganwadis go beyond daycare and focus on school readiness,” she said to DH. The initiative targets 2,922 Anganwadis in Mysuru district.</p> .<p><strong>Five domains of development</strong></p><p>The ‘Habba’ featured interactive stalls that demonstrated how low-cost, locally available materials — such as stones, clips and cardboard — can be used to teach effectively, without expensive toys. The exhibits covered five key developmental domains: physical, cognitive, language, social-emotional, and creative.</p><p>“We don’t need commercial materials. Simple activities, such as pattern-making with sticks or free conversation, help to build the critical neural pathways. We also address modern challenges like screen addiction, educating parents that excessive phone use is bad for brain development,” Amrutha said.</p> .<p><strong>School readiness</strong></p><p>A panel discussion, featuring District Director (ICDS) Basavaraj, Makkala Jagriti CEO Sunayana Chatrapathy and child development specialist Srividya explored strategies to translate policy into practice. They highlighted that true school readiness goes beyond learning alphabets; it involves communication skills, sitting tolerance and fine motor strength for writing.</p><p>“If a supervisor understands the importance of early learning, she can transform 30 Anganwadis under her care,” Amrutha said, adding that the programme empowers frontline workers to create inclusive, joyful learning spaces at zero cost.</p><p>The event reaffirmed the department’s commitment to strengthening early childhood education foundations, to ensure smoother transitions to formal schooling for thousands of children in the region.</p>