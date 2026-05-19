Anupama Prasad’s ‘Chodya’ wins Dr Vijaya Dabbe literary award

<p>Mysuru: Writer Anupama Prasad’s short story collection ‘Chodya’ has been selected for the annual Dr Vijaya Dabbe Literary Award for the year 2026. The book is published by Amulya Pustaka, Bengaluru.</p><p>According to Kendra president Sabiha Bhoomigowda, the award was instituted in 2022 by Samatha Adhyayana Kendra, Mysuru. The jury panel consisted of writers Sabitha Bannadi, Swami Ponnachi, and M S Veda. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000.</p>.<p><strong>Poetry, essay competition</strong></p><p>The Kendra also announced the results of the state-level poetry and essay competitions held in memory of Dr Vijaya Dabbe. The winners in poetry, age 20-35, are: Darshan Kumar (first), Kannada department, Central University of Kerala; Jyothilakshmi (second), Central University of Kerala; Achala B Henley (third), Gavipuram, Bengaluru; and jury appreciation Seema Shiraguppi, Athani taluk, and Y S Supriya, Hanumantha Nagar, Bengaluru.</p><p>The winners of the essay competition, age 20-40, are: Achala B Henley (first), Bengaluru; and S Radhika (second), Amasebailu, Kundapura taluk.</p><p><strong>Award ceremony</strong></p><p>Sabiha Bhoomigowda, also former vice-chancellor of Vijayapura-based Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University, said that a poetry workshop is being held in Mysuru on May 31 and June 1, in collaboration with Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha. The award presentation and prize distribution will take place on June 1 at 4 pm.</p><p><strong>Author's profile</strong></p><p>Born into an agricultural family in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district, Anupama Prasad completed her education in Ujire. Post-marriage, she settled in Neerchal village, Kasaragod. Her works include short story collections ‘Chetana’, ‘Karaveerada Gida’, ‘Doora Teera’, and ‘Jogati Jolige’, and novel ‘Pakki Hallada Hadigunta’. She has also authored plays and biographies. Her writings have already won her numerous honours, including Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award and awards instituted in the names of Da Ra Bendre, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Besagarahalli Ramanna, Vasudeva Bhupalam, and Chaduranga.</p>