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Anupama Prasad’s ‘Chodya’ wins Dr Vijaya Dabbe literary award

The award was instituted in 2022 by Samatha Adhyayana Kendra, Mysuru.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:45 IST
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Anupama Prasad

Anupama Prasad

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Published 19 May 2026, 13:45 IST
awardMysuruliterary works

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