ASHA workers protest demanding remuneration dues

<p>Mysuru: A large number of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) staged a protest near the office of the District Health Officer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Tuesday, urging the authorities to release their fixed monthly payment of Rs 5,000 pending for April and March. </p><p>They also urged the authorities to release their incentive fixed by the Central government and team-based incentive pending for four months and incentive related to TB services and others pending since 2022.</p><p>Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarthara Sangha and AIUTUC members submitted a memorandum in this regard to the DHO.</p>