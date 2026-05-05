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ASHA workers protest demanding remuneration dues

They want the authorities to release their fixed monthly payment of Rs 5,000 pending for April and March.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:57 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruHealth workersASHA

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