Ashada Friday: Wadiyar permits parking in Shashiranjan Grounds

<p>Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has voluntarily permitted the Mysuru District Administration to use the Shashiranjan Grounds on Kanteerava Narasimharaja Boulevard or T Narsipur Road, for parking of the vehicles of the devotees visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple during Ashada Fridays.</p><p>This year, the Ashada month starts on July 15 and the Ashada Friday celebrations will be held on July 17, July 24, July 31, and August 7. </p>.First Ashada Friday: Over one lakh devotees visit Chamundi Hill.<p>Besides, Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava will be held on August 4.</p><p><strong>Ban on private vehicles</strong></p><p>Since 2011, devotees were provided parking space on the Lalitha Mahal Helipad land, owned by the erstwhile royal family, during Ashada month. From there, KSRTC shuttle was provided up to Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple, atop the Chamundi Hill. From 2021, the land on Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, Shashiranjan Grounds, again owned by the erstwhile royal family, was used for the purpose. At present, the ban on private vehicles atop the Hill continues on the weekends too, along with Ashada Fridays.</p><p>Wadiyar has written a letter to Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy on Saturday, June 20, 2026, stating, “I am happy to permit the use of the Shashiranjan Grounds belonging to me, situated on Kanteerava Narasimharaja Boulevard, for vehicle parking in July-August to facilitate ease and convenience of devotees for Goddess Chamundeshwari temple visit atop Chamundi Hill. I trust that the necessary arrangements will be made to ensure the orderly management and maintenance of the premises during its use”.</p><p><strong>Claims</strong></p><p>It may be noted that the Mysuru District Administration had claimed that it has decided to continue using the ‘Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds’ (Shashiranjan Grounds) for vehicle parking during the Ashada festival season, despite the property being fenced by members of the erstwhile royal family.</p><p>Wadiyar had stated that the District Administration had not approached her, to seek permission to use the land for parking during Ashada month. She had also stated that calling the said land as Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds or MUDA Grounds is incorrect and misleading.</p><p><strong>Court order</strong></p><p>“The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which is now known as Mysuru Development Authority, has no claim over the land. The entire extent of the land, bearing Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, under Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk, has been held as a private property of the Maharaja of the erstwhile Mysuru State by the High Court of Karnataka in WP (Writ Petition) No 25592/2015. The High Court of Karnataka, in its order dated June 19, 2020, has categorically held Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, along with Survey No 41 of Alanahalli and Survey No 39 of Chowdahalli, under Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk, as private properties of the Maharaja and has directed the Revenue and Municipal authorities to delete the ‘B’ Kharab status in the revenue records,” Wadiyar pointed out.</p><p>“The High Court judgment was upheld by the Division Bench of the High Court and the same was also confirmed by the Supreme Court of India in SLP (Special Leave Petition) No 3670/2021,” she has recalled.</p>