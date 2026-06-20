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Ashada Friday: Wadiyar permits parking in Shashiranjan Grounds

Since 2011, devotees were provided parking space on the Lalitha Mahal Helipad land, owned by the erstwhile royal family, during Ashada month.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 12:42 IST
KSRTCMysuruWadiyar family

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