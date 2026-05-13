Assembly Speakers’ panel holds first meeting in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The committee of Legislative Assembly Speakers of six states, constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to bring about uniformity in the Assembly proceedings of all states, held its first meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Karnataka Speaker U T Khader said that the first people’s representatives (Assembly) meeting by Wadiyars held in Mysuru during March 1881 inspired the democratic and parliamentary system of governance, was held in Mysuru.</p>.<p>The committee, led by Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana, includes Khader, Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta, and Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar. </p>.Anti-defection panel may moot denying turncoats plum posts, final meet in Karnataka.<p>Khader informed that they will hold meetings with the Speakers of all states and include their best practices in the report. They will submit a report within six months. After legal consideration, the new improvised rules will be framed. The next meeting will be held in New Delhi. </p>.<p>UP Speaker Satish Mahana said that the previous rules for Assembly proceedings were framed about 40 years ago. “There has been a significant change in the trend of these proceedings from the past 25 to 30 years, especially over the past five years. Based on the suggestions by the Speakers of all states, we plan to improvise the Assembly rules in the best interest of the people,” he said. </p>