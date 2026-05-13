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Assembly Speakers’ panel holds first meeting in Mysuru

Karnataka Speaker U T Khader said that the first meeting by Wadiyars held in Mysuru during March 1881 inspired the democratic and parliamentary system of governance.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:10 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMysuru

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