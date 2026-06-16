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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Atleast 30 trees chopped along Railway line near Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake, says forest officials

DCF Mysuru Territorial division K Paramesha said that based on the complaint from environmentalists, the RFO has visited the spot.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:04 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKukkarahalli lakeTree cutting

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