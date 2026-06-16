Atleast 30 trees chopped along Railway line near Mysuru's Kukkarahalli lake, says forest officials

<p>Mysuru: As many as atleast 30 trees are chopped along the railway track near Kukkarahalli lake in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, according to RFO and Mysuru Tree officer, Mohammed Zeeshan. </p><p>He informed that the trees seem to have been cut two days ago. They will issue notice to Railway officials to find exactly how many trees they have cut and what exactly was the purpose of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tree-cutting">cutting trees</a>. Once they receive the response to it, they will take permission from the Judge and file an FIR. </p><p>DCF Mysuru Territorial division K Paramesha said that based on the complaint from environmentalists, the RFO has visited the spot. Even though the trees are on Railway property, they have to take permission to cut them. But they have not taken any permission, hence he has directed RFO to file an FIR in this regard. </p>.Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake Park implement action plan amid avian flu outbreak .<p>Officials of Railways claimed that amid South West Monsoon, in view of rail and public safety, they have cut the branches. Since the electrification of the track is done, if one tree falls, the trains of entire Mysuru division get affected, so as a precautionary measure, they have taken this step. </p><p>When asked if it was for the proposed Railway Under Bridge project near Level Crossing 1 near the Kukkarahalli lake, Railway officials said that they are awaiting necessary permission to cut those trees marked for that purpose. </p><p>Environmentalist Shailajesha claimed that he has found that they have cut about 100 trees and branches of several trees along the railway lane near Kukkarahalli lake. </p><p>Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu said that they will visit the spot and assess the number of trees chopped, their age and species. After that they will formally lodge a complaint with the Forest department, he said.</p>