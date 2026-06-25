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BAI plans two-day MyGreen expo in Mysuru to mark environment month

MyGreen 26 will be held on June 27 and 28 from 10 am to 9 pm, without any entry fee, at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinobha Road, in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 18:32 IST
World Environment DayKarnataka NewsMysuruExhibitionBAI

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