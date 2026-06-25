BAI plans two-day MyGreen expo in Mysuru to mark environment month

<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru Centre of the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), in association with Mysuru Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT), has organised a two-day exhibition MyGreen 26, to mark the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-environment-day">World Environment</a> Month.</p><p>BAI Chairman K R Prabhakar Rao said, MyGreen 26 will be held on June 27 and 28 from 10 am to 9 pm, without any entry fee, at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinobha Road, in Mysuru. </p><p>He said the BAI and MBCT are celebrating the World Environment Month in a unique way with a line up of various activities to create awareness on nature-friendly concepts that can be easily adapted by the citizens in their buildings and day to day life.</p>.World Environment Day brings citizens together to celebrate 'Parisara Habba' in Mysuru.<p>The 9th annual edition of MyGreen will be inaugurated by Mysuru Airport Director P V Usha Kumari on June 27, Saturday, at 11 am, at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry. There will be over 20 stalls by reputed companies, to promote green-related products. The exhibition will feature eco-friendly construction materials; sustainable and renewable energy products and technologies; organic products; and environment-friendly lifestyle and practices, under one roof.</p><p>Contact: M D Praveen Pal on 98451 17444, G Ashok on 94480 61112, S Shashiraj on 98451 22179, C D Krishna on 94480 57016, or S Vasudevan on 93421 87576.</p>