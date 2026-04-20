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Basavanna's principles should be guiding light in everyone's life: Siddaramaiah

The CM announced Rs 5 crore for the construction of Basava Bhavan on the occasion.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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