<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Basavanna, the 12th century reformer, rejected the caste system and superstitions that were rampant in the society and sent a message that we should all be human beings first. His messages should be the guiding light of our lives."</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating the Basava Jayanti programme, organised by the district administration, and Kannada and Culture Department, in association with Basava Balagagala Okkoota at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Monday. </p><p>The CM felicitated Siddharama Sharana Beladala of Basava Yogashrama, Bidar, with the Basava Puraskar National Award for the year 2025-26. The CM announced Rs 5 crore for the construction of Basava Bhavan on the occasion.</p><p><strong>Sharana Samskriti</strong></p><p>Siddramaiah said, “Basavanna opposed the ‘chaturvarna’ and introduced the 'Sharana Samskriti', where everyone is treated as equal. The concepts of 'Kayaka' and 'Dasoha' were Basavanna's wonderful contributions. He proclaimed that there is no superior or inferior work and all professions are sacred and equal. The freedom we have gained will be meaningful only when every person in the country becomes politically, socially and religiously self-reliant.”</p><p>“Great personalities like Buddha, Basava, Gandhi and Ambedkar dreamt of an equal society. They stressed on scientific education, to shed superstitions and become civilised individuals,” he said.</p><p>"Basavanna ensured that knowledge is accessible to all, by composing vachanas in simple Kannada, that can be understood by the common people. It is our duty to follow the path laid down by Basavanna," the CM said.</p><p>“No religion tells you to hate others. Everyone should love each other and try to become a human being, this is what Basavanna advocated”, he said. </p><p>“Vested interests are trying to impose superstitions and inequality in society. Scientific education is necessary to eradicate the caste system. Therefore, the youth should not fall prey to superstitions. Manuvadis cultivate superstitions,” he said.</p><p><strong>Guarantee schemes</strong></p><p>“The guarantee schemes were implemented to ensure economic and social empowerment for everyone in the society. This is what Basava, Buddha and Ambedkar said. We should take an oath to make sincere efforts to follow the path of Basavanna. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Go Ru Channabasappa for the re-establishment of Basavanna's Karma Bhoomi Anubhav Mantapa and funds have been provided based on its report. It may be completed by the end of this year,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>